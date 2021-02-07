Digitex City Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com.

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

