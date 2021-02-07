DMarket (DMT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

