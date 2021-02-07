Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

