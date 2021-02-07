Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Decreased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average is $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

