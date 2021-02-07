Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 0.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

