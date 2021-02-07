Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. 1,017,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

