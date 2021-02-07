Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.37 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.