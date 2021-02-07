Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 387.40 ($5.06). 500,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -26.00. Drax Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 402.60 ($5.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.09.

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

