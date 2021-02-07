Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 10th (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies’ (NASDAQ:DCT) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 10th. Duck Creek Technologies had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $405,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Duck Creek Technologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.