Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.61 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $12.19 million and $3.61 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.