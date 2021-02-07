Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after buying an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.