Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

