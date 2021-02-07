Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

