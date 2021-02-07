Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

