Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

