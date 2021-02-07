Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

