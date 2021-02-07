Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold a total of 86,449 shares of company stock worth $17,100,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $211.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.