Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,408 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

