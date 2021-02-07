Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 479 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

