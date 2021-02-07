Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 634 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

