DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWS. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.08 ($44.79).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

