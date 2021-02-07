Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.