Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

