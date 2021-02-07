Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $97,739.28 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28.

EBMT opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

