Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will announce $458.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.55 million and the highest is $472.70 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $452.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 730,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,346. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.