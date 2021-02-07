EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. EBCoin has a market cap of $943,533.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.56 or 0.01161780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06417185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.