ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$7.60.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

