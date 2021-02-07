ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 336.50 ($4.40), with a volume of 827312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.50.

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

