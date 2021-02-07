Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

