Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

