Eight Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

