Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $162.50 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

