Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Barclays from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

