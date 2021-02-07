Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Cowen

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

