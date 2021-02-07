Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 92.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

NYSE LLY opened at $201.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.