Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

