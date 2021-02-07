Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. 7,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.