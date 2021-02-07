Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$58.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $58.86.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

