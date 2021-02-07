Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £5,380 ($7,029.00).

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.99. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75. The company has a market capitalization of £933.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.03%.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

