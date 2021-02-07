Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,775.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $43,775.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00035288 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,878,374 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

