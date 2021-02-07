Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00302519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003014 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $810.96 or 0.02096201 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

