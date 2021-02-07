Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.