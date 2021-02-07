Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Enphase Energy worth $183,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

