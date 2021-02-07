Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.40.

ENTG stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

