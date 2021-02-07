EOS (EOS) Hits One Day Volume of $6.10 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. EOS has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $6.10 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00008788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,857,803 coins and its circulating supply is 950,357,391 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

