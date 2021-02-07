eQube Gaming Limited (EQG.V) (CVE:EQG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

eQube Gaming Limited (EQG.V) (CVE:EQG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 47300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

eQube Gaming Limited (EQG.V) Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. Its products include bingo software, such as event bingo management system, Gecko player interface, session play, Xtra games, virtual flash board, and virtual ball blower; bingo tools; bingo hardware and consumables; and The Tringos.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eQube Gaming Limited (EQG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eQube Gaming Limited (EQG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.