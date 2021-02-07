Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Tenable stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

