Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

