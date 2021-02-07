ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESE opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $111.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

