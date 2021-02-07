Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

